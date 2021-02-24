Mystery in the Mountains: The unsolved murder of Angela Blouin

DERBY, Vt. (WFFF) — The body was found May 30, 1993, face-up underneath a few trees on the side of Crawford Farm Road in Derby, Vermont. The young woman was 21-year-old Angela Blouin. According to Vermont State Police, there was evidence that a struggle had occurred prior to her death.

“The pictures showed that they had one of her hands holding onto a fern and her clothes were down with her blouse pulled up,” said Angela’s mother, Elizabeth Blouin.

The area where her body was found was known as a place where teens would gather and drink, but Angela wasn’t there to enjoy the well-known “party” destination. She was last seen alive at the One Stop Mini Mart at the intersection of Main and Third Street of Newport City between 1-1:30 in the morning. This was about three miles away from where her body was found.

Blouin’s family members were able to confirm it was her as she was in a relationship with Tim Guyette at the time. Angela’s mother said, “It was Angela. She had Timmy on a heart shape with Timmy’s name in it on her arm.”

Angela’s nephew, Aarron Stetson said at the time of the crime, Guyette and Blouin resided in a farmhouse located in Troy, Vermont. “Me and my brother spent weekends after weekends up their because I was really close to her growing up… I remember vaguely the weekend before her body was found, I had spent up there and they were in a argument,” said Stetson.

Angela was one of three triplets born on January 31, 1972.

Elizabeth Blouin, Angela’s Mother, described her traits as unique in the trio. “Happy go lucky….always had a smile on her face because she is one of the triplets. You would take pictures… The other two no smiles, but she always had a smile even when she was a baby she had a smile on her face,” said Blouin. “She was dark haired and they are not identical, that’s for sure and they had different personalities, but they have the Blouin sternness to them.”

At the time of Angela’s death, Aaron Stetson was just shy of turning 10 years old and said he remembers the impact her murder left on their family. “Her wake and funeral actually ended up being on my birthday and my brother’s birthday,” said Stetson. “What we were told as a family was that there was not enough evidence to convict and no one confessed or slipped on the lie they were telling.”

Stetson said he hopes someone’s conscience will speak to them. “Maybe it weighs heavy on their conscience and they open up to it and confess to something,” said Stetson.

If you have any information regarding this case contact Vermont State Police.