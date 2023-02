GRAND ISLE, Vt. (NEWS10) — Following the death of a fisherman on Thursday and two more deaths on Sunday morning due to thin ice in Grand Isle, the commissioner of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has released a statement. Commissioner Christopher Herrick deemed Lake Champlain ice conditions unsafe for recreation, saying the following.

“Do not venture onto the ice on Lake Champlain. On inland water bodies, exercise caution: check the ice as you go, and leave vehicles ashore.”