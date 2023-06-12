DORSET, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Manchester Center man has died after a Monday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle and SUV in Dorset.

Around 4:53 p.m. Monday, Vermont State Police said a Honda Element was on Vermont Route 30 near Morse Hill Road when it was attempting to turn left into a parking lot. As the vehicle was turning, police said it entered the path of a motorcycle being driven by Richard Treat Williams.

Police said Williams, 71, was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses or anyone who may have information about the crash is asked to call the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 or leave an anonymous tip online.