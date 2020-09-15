Motorcycle spontaneously combusts in Bennington County

SUNDERLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — At about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, a malfunctioning motorcycle travel north on U.S. Route 7 in Vermont caught fire.

The apparently spontaneous combustion occurred around mile marker 23.6, near exit 3 in Sunderland.

On Monday, September 14th, 2020 at approximately 1734 hours the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle fire on US RTE 7 (MM 23.6), located in the Town of Sunderland, VT.

Both riders of the motorcycle dismounted without any injuries. An investigation by the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department has so far determined that the driver did nothing wrong.

The Arlington Fire Department extinguished the fire.

