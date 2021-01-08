More people moving to Vermont causes new necessary developments

ESSEX, Vt. (WFFF) — Some people say the pandemic forced them to find different living accomodations. Business owner Brad Dousevicz and Vermonter said there was a surge in people buying homes.

“That were looking to get out of their existing home, after being in their home through the stay at home order and realizing they wanted something different, realizing the flaws in their existing house,” Dousevicz said.

In 2020 the company doubled its single family home construction volume. “If we were normally doing five to 10 houses, we are probably doing 10 to 20 in 2020,” Dousevicz said.

Although the pandemic did make it difficult on out of state buyers.

“They have been forced to buy stuff sight unseen, they couldn’t come and they couldn’t view the house which is really hard so that has been a challenge too,” Dousevicz said.

Another challenge was the supply of materials due to the fact many manufactures were shut down. “And we are still seeing issues with materials, being delivery issues and also cost issues,” Dousevicz said.

Streamside Village in Essex, is a new neighborhood that the company is still in the process of building. When the project is complete the neighborhood will consist of 31 homes. Project manager Scott Aiken said available homes right now are limited.

“I don’t know if everybody thinks going from the city to the country during this time is the right thing to do, it seems to go in cycles,” Aiken said.

The company also developed a 72 unit building for independent senior living, in which leases increased dramatically.

“As people were home alone and they were older and they were lonely, and they wanted to be in a building that was safe, that they would get their meals,” Dousevicz said.

The demand doesn’t appear to be letting up. “We can barely build them fast enough,” Aiken said.