SEARSBURG, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police is still searching for a missing woman from Searsburg. Police said Mary Reid, 53, may be in the Brattleboro or Rutland areas.

Reid was reported missing on March 26. Police said there have been several unconfirmed reports of a person matching her description being seen in these areas. Police have also released a more recent photo of her.

Mary Reid (VSP)

Reid is about 5’4”, weighs 110 pounds, and has blue eyes and sandy hair. She was last seen wearing a red and black flannel jacket, blue jeans, and black and gold Puma sneakers.

Police said she has seven tattoos, including a black stallion on her hip. She might be wearing a maroon winter hat and be carrying a pink metal insulated cup with a metal straw.

Police said the investigation into Reid’s whereabouts remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about her disappearance can call the Shaftsbury Barracks at (802) 442-5421, or provide an anonymous tip on the Vermont State Police website.