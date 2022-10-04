POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating Natalie Colley, 14. Colley is reportedly missing since October 1.

Colley is described as a white female, about 5’4″ and 140 pounds with bright red hair, green eyes and a nose ring. She was last seen wearing black pajama pants with the character Jack from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on them along with a hoodie.

Colley’s mother stated she could be in the Pownal or Bennington area, and anyone with information should call the Bennington County Sheriff’s Office at 802-442-4900, or the Lieutenant on the case, Joel Howard, at 802-447-2384