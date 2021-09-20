Miss Vermont 2021 reflects on 100 years of Miss America

Vt. (NEWS10) – For 100 years, Miss America has been crowning the next generation of female leaders. As it enters its next chapter, young women like Miss Vermont 2021 Danielle Morse are changing what it means to be a winner.

“To be able to fall into that category class that’s representing the 100th year of a Miss America, is just amazing and I just don’t think I’ve wrapped my head around it quite yet,” said Morse.

Both a firefighter and a nurse, Morse says she looked up to the Miss America Organization all her life. For her, being Miss Vermont is a dream come true.

Beginning this month, the Miss Vermont Scholarship Organization (MVSO) is inviting young women from across The Green Mountain State to take part in the 100th anniversary year as candidates for their next Miss Vermont Scholarship Competition.

Miss Vermont and Miss Vermont’s Outstanding Teen 2022 will receive scholarship packages, represent the state at the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competitions and spend the year making community appearances throughout Vermont.

To be eligible to compete for the title of Miss Vermont, you must be between the ages of 18 and 26 and:

be a US citizen who has resided in Vermont OR

be enrolled and attending school in Vermont OR

work full-time in Vermont for 6 months prior to the competition.

Teen candidates must be between the ages of 13 and 18.

“One of the exciting opportunities about signing up to compete in the program is the opportunity to get started right away as a local representative,” said MVSO Executive Director Darcie Fisher. “Teens and Miss candidates are able to make appearances and wear the sash of the area they are representing in the months leading up to the 2022 competition.”

Miss Vermont 2021 Danielle Morse was Miss Addison County 2021 prior to being named the current Miss Vermont. “The time I spent as Miss Addison County was very special to me,” said Morse. “I never knew if I would be Miss Vermont, but I knew that I had this platform and opportunity as a local titleholder to make a change. While I may not have needed the sash to do these things, being Miss Addison County encouraged me to go after my dream of being Miss Vermont.”

Vermont will celebrate the crowning of the 77th Miss Vermont next spring.