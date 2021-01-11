Middlebury College considering revoking Rudy Giuliani’s honorary degree

FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, in Washington. Giuliani urged Michigan Republican activists on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2020, to pressure the GOP-controlled Legislature to “step up” and award the state’s 16 electoral votes to Trump despite Democrat Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WFFF) — According to Middlebury College’s student newspaper, the Middlebury Campus, administrators at the school are thinking about revoking the honorary degree they once gave to President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

The Campus published an editorial on Sunday that called on the college to do so. Middlebury gave the former New York City mayor an honorary degree in 2005, when he served as the college’s commencement speaker.

On Wednesday, just hours before the riot at the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying the presidential election results, Giuliani told a crowd of Trump supporters at the White House to conduct “trial by combat”: