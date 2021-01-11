Middlebury College considering revoking Rudy Giuliani’s honorary degree

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WFFF) — According to Middlebury College’s student newspaper, the Middlebury Campus, administrators at the school are thinking about revoking the honorary degree they once gave to President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.
The Campus published an editorial on Sunday that called on the college to do so. Middlebury gave the former New York City mayor an honorary degree in 2005, when he served as the college’s commencement speaker.
On Wednesday, just hours before the riot at the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying the presidential election results, Giuliani told a crowd of Trump supporters at the White House to conduct “trial by combat”:
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Eye care center offers LASIK to ref after spicy Bills call
- ‘I got caught up in the moment’: Man hanging from Senate balcony asks for forgiveness
- $100k award for information leading to arrest of Vermont arsonist
- Protesters gather in Dannemora as prison closure nears
- ‘Blinding Lights’ sing-along: Pepsi debuts Super Bowl halftime ad