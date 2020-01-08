Memorial weather vane stolen from VT school

ESSEX, Vt. (NEWS10) — An elementary school in Northern Vermont wants to know who stole a memorial weather vane that was installed in memory of a slain teacher.

The weather vane was taken from Essex Elementary School, which is just outside Burlington.

It was part of a memorial dedicated to Alicia Shanks, who was killed in a shooting at the school in 2006. The large copper turtle was discovered missing from the gazebo behind the school.

Police said there were no tracks in the snow, so they think the weather vane was taken some time in the last week.