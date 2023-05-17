MANCHESTER, Vt. (NEWS10) – The 2023 Miss Vermont’s Teen was crowned in April, beginning her year of service and leadership. Ginger Ragaishis, who lives in Manchester, will dedicate her next year to raising awareness about hidden disabilities.

Ginger will use her platform to continue advocating for those with hidden disabilities, like herself. She is the founder and spokesperson of a nonprofit organization called “Defying Limits.”

“I have a learning disability, and I think that it’s really important to share that message. I’m currently working on a documentary called “Hidden Disabilities.” One in 10 people have them, I don’t really think its really talked about enough,” she said.

The high school junior is already counting down the days until she represents the Green Mountain State in Miss America’s Teen 2024. Her goal is to make “Top 11,” which she says would be a first for Vermont.

Yamuna Turco, 20, a Sophomore at St. Michael’s College was selected from 11 delegates as Miss Vermont 2023. Her Community Service Initiative (CSI) is related to children’s literacy.