BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) – New winners have been crowned! May 30 marked Danielle Morse’s crowning as Miss Vermont and Emma Anderson’s win as Miss Vermont’s Outstanding Teen.

Danielle comes from New Haven, Vermont. Her talent at the competition was speed painting. Emma comes from Shelburne, Vermont and she is a tap dancer.

NEWS10’s sister station in Vermont sat down with the winners to discuss their new titles and show off their talents.