Meet Molly Gray, Democratic candidate for Vermont lieutenant governor

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Political hopefuls are in the final days of campaigning. In the race for lieutenant governor, the candidates are Democrat Molly Gray and Republican Scott Milne.

An assistant attorney general, Gray said she decided to run for the office last winter. A lot has changed since then, but Gray says her background and political experience have prepared her for the job, even in a pandemic.

“I’ve worked in crisis,” she said, adding that her global relief efforts as a former member of the Red Cross could fare well in navigating a global pandemic. “We have a lot of human need here in the state.”

Aside from COVID-19, Gray is determined to address another concern: Vermont’s demographic challenges, specifically, its small and shrinking population.

“Vermont is one of the oldest states in the country,” she said. “We have more deaths than births in a majority of Vermont counties and we are struggling to keep a generation here, bring a generation back. Our tax base continues to shrink. It’s the other big crisis that we face beyond this pandemic.”

But Gray said she has no plans to raise taxes, but to bring more taxpayers to the state.

Gray says she’s dedicated her life to uplifting vulnerable communities, which the pandemic has brought to light.

“My goal is to unify our state across generations, across backgrounds,” she said, “and really try to bring us together as we try to address some of these challenges that we have to be united in addressing, — broadband, childcare, workforce development, racial injustice and climate change.”

When asked to complete the phrase, ‘A vote for Molly Gray is a vote for…,’ she repled: “The future. And Vermont’s future. And a bright future.”

