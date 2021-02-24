Maple season kicks into high gear with the arrival of warmer temperatures

by: Brittany Wier

Posted: / Updated:

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) – It’s the sweetest time of the year! A time when the sap starts flowing from the trees and we get to enjoy our favorite maple treats. Vermont’s sugaring season usually starts around late February and ends in early April.

With Maple Open House Weekend being cancelled, sugar houses are thinking of creative ways to invite visitors to learn first hand about the maple sugar industry. The VMSMA is working on ways for people to enjoy the joys of maple from the comfort of their own home by ordering and learning virtually.

Palmer’s Sugar House in Shelburne usually starts tapping their trees mid February. NEWS10 ABC’s sister station in Burlington stopped by the sugar house to learn all about tapping and how to make the sweet golden treat.

