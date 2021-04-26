Man rescued from 150-foot-deep abandoned mine shaft in Vermont

CORINTH, Vt. (WFFF) — A man was recovering at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center at last report after falling about 150 feet down an abandoned mine shaft in Corinth.

The Hanover Fire Department was one of several agencies from New Hampshire and Vermont that helped with the rescue at the former Eureka Mine on Pike Hill.

The initial call came in shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Hanover firefighters were called in shortly before 11:00 p.m. They were told at that point that the man had already been at the bottom of the mine shaft for more than two hours.

