RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, at about 8:54 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single-car crash on East Pittsford Road. According to Police, the driver of a 1995 Dodge Ram Truck traveling north allegedly exited the roadway and collided with a utility pole.

Nathan McPhee, 40, of Chittenden, sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident. Police said McPhee was transported by ambulance to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Troopers were assisted by the Rutland Town Fire Department. No further information by investigators is available at this time. Check back with NEWS10 for further updates.