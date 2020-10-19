Man found dead in Burlington alley fell from parking garage top floor

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — Burlington Police say the results of a preliminary investigation suggest a man found dead Monday in an alleyway in downtown Burlington fell from the top floor of an adjacent parking garage.

Police were called to the Marketplace Parking Garage at 47 South Winooski Avenue at about 8:40 a.m. Monday. They found an injured man lying face down unresponsive on the pavement. Emergency treatment was administered, but the man was pronounced dead by Burlington Fire & Rescue. Police are waiting to confirm the victim’s identity and to notify next of kin before releasing his name.

Officers say it appears the man fell from the top floor of the parking garage and there are no signs of foul play. Anyone who may have been in the parking garage or its vicinity at the time should call (802) 658-2704.

