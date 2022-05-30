MONTPELIER, Vt. (STACKER) -Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States. Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Vermont using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

#14. Chittenden County

– Median household income: $73,647

— 18.8% above state median, 17.2% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 34.8%

— #249 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

— #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#13. Grand Isle County

– Median household income: $71,587

— 15.5% above state median, 13.9% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 31.6%

— #349 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

— #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#12. Addison County

– Median household income: $68,825

— 11.1% above state median, 9.5% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 31.5%

— #351 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%

— #2,893 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#11. Franklin County

– Median household income: $65,485

— 5.7% above state median, 4.2% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 27.4%

— #554 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#10. Lamoille County

– Median household income: $64,003

— 3.3% above state median, 1.8% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 26.9%

— #588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

— #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#9. Washington County

– Median household income: $62,791

— 1.3% above state median, 0.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 27.7%

— #530 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

— #2,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#8. Windsor County

– Median household income: $60,987

— 1.6% below state median, 3.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 25.5%

— #698 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%

— #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#7. Orange County

– Median household income: $60,925

— 1.7% below state median, 3.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.3%

— #910 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

— #2,667 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#6. Bennington County

– Median household income: $56,183

— 9.3% below state median, 10.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 25.0%

— #754 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

— #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#5. Rutland County

– Median household income: $56,139

— 9.4% below state median, 10.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

— #1,193 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

— #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#4. Windham County

– Median household income: $51,985

— 16.1% below state median, 17.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.4%

— #1,037 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

— #1,636 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#3. Caledonia County

– Median household income: $50,563

— 18.4% below state median, 19.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.8%

— #1,602 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

— #1,794 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#2. Orleans County

– Median household income: $49,168

— 20.7% below state median, 21.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.3%

— #1,906 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

— #1,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#1. Essex County

– Median household income: $44,349

— 28.4% below state median, 29.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 11.6%

— #2,829 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

— #1,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.