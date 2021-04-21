Legal marijuana makes 4/20 just another day in Vermont

(WFFF) — The celebratory day for marijuana looks different in 2021 with cannabis now legal in Vermont, New York, and over a dozen other states around the country.

“We’ve now agreed that cannabis should be legal in Vermont, but what about all those people that have arrest records or have criminal records related to possession of cannabis that they have to acknowledge when applying to a job?” said Vermont State Sen. Chris Pearson.

Pearson initially proposed the expungement policy to Vermont lawmakers. It took effect January 1, and 10,000 Vermonters had low-level marijuana convictions automatically wiped from their records.

“It has a direct and significant impact and sort of reflects our updated attitude about cannabis,” Pearson said. “And whether or not we want it in the criminal sphere.”

Vermont’s cannabis control board just got to work on guidelines for the recreational marketplace. More than 5,000 Vermonters are also enrolled in Vermont’s medicinal marijuana program.