CHITTENDEN, Vt. (NEWS10) — On Monday morning, the Chittenden Fire Department received a report of a structure fire involving a camp. Fire personnel responded to 389 Middle Road, where they found the structure completely consumed by fire.

Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit conducted an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. While the camp was unoccupied during the incident, the cause is considered suspicious at this time.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Det. Sgt. James Wright at the Rutland State Police Barracks at (802) 773-9101. Information can also be submitted to the Vermont Arson Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.