Latham man ticketed after tractor-trailer rollover in Rutland County

by: Sara Rizzo

IRA, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Latham man has been ticketed after the tractor-trailer he was driving overturned in Vermont. Police said Jean Florvilus, 40, was not injured during the accident.

On November 22 around 5 a.m., Vermont State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 4 in Ira. The tractor trailer was overturned off the shoulder of the passing lane. A guard rail in the area was also damaged.

Florvilus told police that he may have fallen asleep while on his way to New Hampshire. Police said the tractor trailer had extensive damage.

Florvilus was issued a traffic ticket for failure to maintain the roadway.

