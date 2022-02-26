MILTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Interstate 89 in Milton re-opened around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, nearly nine hours after a multi-vehicle crash claimed the life of one and damaged upwards of 30 vehicles Friday afternoon. Crews from the Vermont State Police, the Agency of Transportation, and numerous first response agencies worked together to reopen the roadway and make sure it was safe for traffic.

The crash took place in the northbound lane around 4 p.m. Friday near mile marker 100, north of Exit 17. According to police, the roadway was covered in snow and ice at the time. The man killed in the crash has been identified as Stephen Ahearn, 44, of Highgate.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation by Vermont State Police. Updates will follow when more information can be released. To stay up-to-date on the latest headlines, story updates, breaking news, and more subscribe to our online newsletter.