How drinking hot chocolate can help raise money for a Vermont camp

Vermont News

by: Brittany Wier

Posted: / Updated:

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — Warm up with a cup of hot chocolate and give back at the same time.

The 6th annual Dunkin’ Hot Chocolate Day Fundraiser for Camp Ta-Kum-Ta is Friday. Several Dunkin’s around the greater Burlington area are participating in this event. For every hot chocolate sold, Dunkin’ will donate $1 to camp. Camp Ta-Kum-Ta is a nonprofit that provides year-round programs for children who have or have had cancer.

Hot Chocolate Day has raised more than $5,000 for camp since 2015.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report