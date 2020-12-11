How drinking hot chocolate can help raise money for a Vermont camp

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — Warm up with a cup of hot chocolate and give back at the same time.
The 6th annual Dunkin’ Hot Chocolate Day Fundraiser for Camp Ta-Kum-Ta is Friday. Several Dunkin’s around the greater Burlington area are participating in this event. For every hot chocolate sold, Dunkin’ will donate $1 to camp. Camp Ta-Kum-Ta is a nonprofit that provides year-round programs for children who have or have had cancer.
Hot Chocolate Day has raised more than $5,000 for camp since 2015.
