Hobbes Remembrance Day honors first canine radio show host

VERMONT (WFFF) — He changed the world for rescue animals and now he has his own remembrance day, made official by a proclamation from the office of the governor of Vermont. Hobbes, a tiny brown rescue dachshund, was the first canine radio show host.

Bruce Zeman, who owned Hobbes, launched the “Wake-Up Crew with Bruce & Hobbes” radio show in May 2010. But Hobbes had other roles, including as an honorary police K-9 in three cities and a fire dog. He died on July 28, 2020.

Gov. Phil Scott announced this past week that the day will now be known Hobbes Remembrance Day in honor of the late pooch.

Zeeman says he misses him every single day. “We were inseparable and so I feel like I kind of lost part of myself,” he says. “But this proclamation validates everything that he did because he mattered, not just to me but a lot of people.”

The book “Hobbes Goes Home” also carries the dog’s legacy forward.