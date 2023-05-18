BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Owned and operated by the state of Vermont, the Bennington Battle Monument is the tallest man-made structure in the Green Mountain State. Standing at 306 feet 4 and 1/2 inches tall, it’s the sixth tallest monument in the United States.

The Battle of Bennington took place on August 16, 1777, widely considered to be the turning point in the Revolutionary War. The idea for the monument took place 100 years later when Gov. Hiland Hall felt people were losing interested in the battle.

The 417 step staircase is closed to the public, but an elevator was built in the 1950s. A quick ride on the elevator will take you up about 200 feet to the observation deck, where you can soak up incredible views of three states: Massachusetts, Vermont and New York.

The Bennington Battle Monument is located at 15 Monument Circle in Bennington. It opens for the season on May 26 and will be open until October. There is a fee to visit the observation deck.