Historic Vermont covered bridge collapses after snowmobile fire

The River Road Covered Bridge in Troy, VT collapsed into the Missisquoi River on February 6, 2021 after a broken-down snowmobile set it on fire. (Photo courtesy Vermont State Police)

TROY, Vt. (WFFF) — An historic covered bridge in the Northeast Kingdom will need to be removed from the Missisquoi River after it caught fire and collapsed on Saturday.

In an email, Vermont State Police wrote that a group of snowmobilers was crossing the River Road Covered Bridge in Troy, Vermont, around 11 a.m. when one of the sleds broke down and caught fire. The driver failed at dousing the flames using snow.

911 received the call about the snowmobile fire at 11:06 a.m. The fire spread to the wooden bridge itself, eventually bringing it down. No one was hurt as it collapsed into the Missisquoi River. Mark Rappold captured the collapse, and some of the flames and smoke, on camera:

The Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit was called in to investigate. State police say the remains of the bridge itself will be removed by heavy equipment at a later date.

The River Road Covered Bridge was built in 1910 to carry Veilleux Road across the river. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.