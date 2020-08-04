Hazard pay applications open for Vermont essential workers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is now taking applications for hazard pay for essential health care and human services workers who responded to the COVID-19 public health emergency from March 13 through May 15.

Covered employers may apply online to provide $1,200 or $2,000 in hazard pay to each employee who worked during that timeframe. Eligibility is based on the risk of exposure to the virus, the number of hours worked, and other factors, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s office said Monday.

A total of $28 million in federal funding is available and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Our frontline health care workers have done heroic work throughout this crisis, stepping up to serve their communities and the greater good, while putting their own health at risk,” Scott said in a written statement. “On behalf of all Vermonters, I thank them for their incredible service and sacrifice during this once-in-a-century health crisis.”

Scott was expected to talk more about the program at his regular COVID-19 press briefing on Tuesday.

