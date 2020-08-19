Green Mountain College sells at auction for $4.5 million

POULTNEY, Vt. (AP) — Green Mountain College, which closed last year because of declining enrollment and financial challenges, has sold at auction for $4.5 million, much lower than the $20 million original asking price.

WCAX-TV reports that Raj Peter Bhakta, the founder of WhistlePig whiskey in Shoreham, had the winning bid on Tuesday. He would not discuss what he planned to do with the campus but said “we’re going to do great things in Poultney and Vermont and in America.”

Green Mountain was among three private colleges in Vermont that closed last year due to declining enrollment. The others were Southern Vermont College in Bennington and the College of St. Joseph in Rutland.

