Gray beats Milne to win tight race for Vermont Lieutenant Governor

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFF) — A tight race for Vermont’s Lieutenant Governor ended with Democrat Molly Gray beating Republican Scott Milne to become the fourth woman in the state’s history to hold the post.

It was neck and neck all week, and both candidates campaigned right up until election day to help push the numbers in their favor. With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Gray had secured 51.5% of the vote to Milne’s 44.2%.

Gray ended a full day of campaigning in the Queen City, where she gave her winning remarks at the great northern restaurant in Burlington. She says she’s ready to hit the ground running.

Her plans for the next two years include focusing on Vermont’s future, fixing the state’s demographic issues, and recovering stronger from the pandemic.

“Tonight is such an important night. Vermonters have come together and really send a message about the future they want for the state. For me, personally, I think it’s an important opportunity to send a message to women and girls that government is accessible, that participation is possible, and that it represents all of us,” said Gray.

Following gray’s election victory, her opponent, Republican Scott Milne, released the following statement:

“I am honored by the tens of thousands of Vermonters who supported my candidacy. “I send my sincere congratulations to molly gray on her victory this evening. I wish her success moving forward.”

