Governor Scott will allow COVID relief bill to become law

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott stands on the steps of the Vermont Statehouse during a ceremony where he took the Oath of Office on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 Montpelier, Vt. Scott, a Republican, is beginning his third two-year term. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – Governor Phil Scott announced on Saturday that he will allow H. 315 to become law without his signature and issued a letter to the General Assembly.

The governor said that pursuant to Chapter II, Section 11 of the Vermont Constitution, H.315, An Act Relating to Covid-19 Relief, will become law without his signature.

Scott plans to allow the bill to become law, which will now use American Rescue Plan funding to provide economic aid to businesses, emergency housing needs and environmental clean-up.

Read the full letter here.

