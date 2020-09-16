Gov. Scott vetoes act addressing climate change

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott, speaking on Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 at the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt., said he thought President Donald Trump abused his power and he doesn’t think the president should be in office. Scott also praised Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the only Republican to break ranks with his party and vote to convict Trump. Scott has been a frequent critic of the president. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott vetoed H.688, an act related to addressing climate change, but provided a path forward to pass a bill that achieves the stated goals without the harmful impacts of the current bill.

“This legislation simply does not propose, or create a sustainable framework for, long-term mitigation and adaptation solutions to address climate change,” Scott said.

Scott defended his decision and explains the flaws he sees in the legislation in a press release. One issue he saw was that it could lead to costly litigation and some delay instead of giving solutions that could be put into action by the state currently.

“This, put simply, is poorly crafted legislation that would lead to bad government and expensive delays and lawsuits that would impair—not support—our emissions reductions goals. And it is unconstitutional, with the Legislature ignoring its duty to craft policy and enact actual global warming solutions on one hand and unconstitutionally usurping the Executive Branch role to execute the laws on the other” said Scott.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan says that the bill creates government accountability and is in favor of H.688. “I find this bill to be a legally sound and measured approach to tackling one of the greatest crises of our time. The Global Warming Solutions Act provides the public with tools to hold government accountable—and hold politicians accountable for their rhetoric and their promises.”

“Climate change is real, and it is already affecting our state. The Global Warming Solutions Act, recently passed by the Vermont Legislature, tells government: When it comes to climate change, do your job,” said Donovan.

