Gov. Scott submits request for federal disaster declaration

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – Governor Phil Scott has submitted a request for a federal disaster declaration to assist the state of Vermont in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The request asks for federal Public Assistance (PA) funds for the state and all towns for costs incurred in the response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as individual assistance.

If granted, this disaster assistance provides a 75% reimbursement to state and local governments and some non-profits for emergency protective measures.

Protective actions in response to COVID-19 that would be covered under this relief could include:

Emergency Operations Center Operations

Emergency Medical Care

Medical Sheltering

Medical Supplies

Provisions of food, water, ice, medicine and other essential needs

Security and law enforcement for temporary facilities

Communications of general health and safety information to public

Non-profits that could be eligible for reimbursement include:

Nursing homes

Laboratories

Rehab centers that provide medical care

Hospitals and emergency care facilities

Fire/rescue emergency services

Education facilities

The Governor has also requested Disaster Unemployment Assistance and Crisis Counseling Assistance/Regular Services Program of the Individual Assistance Program.

He said the money will also be used to expand mental health services statewide.

Governor Scott says as of Tuesday the state has spent more than $20M in response to the virus.

