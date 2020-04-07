Gov. Scott submits request for federal disaster declaration

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – Governor Phil Scott has submitted a request for a federal disaster declaration to assist the state of Vermont in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The request asks for federal Public Assistance (PA) funds for the state and all towns for costs incurred in the response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as individual assistance.
If granted, this disaster assistance provides a 75% reimbursement to state and local governments and some non-profits for emergency protective measures.
Protective actions in response to COVID-19 that would be covered under this relief could include:
- Emergency Operations Center Operations
- Emergency Medical Care
- Medical Sheltering
- Medical Supplies
- Provisions of food, water, ice, medicine and other essential needs
- Security and law enforcement for temporary facilities
- Communications of general health and safety information to public
Non-profits that could be eligible for reimbursement include:
- Nursing homes
- Laboratories
- Rehab centers that provide medical care
- Hospitals and emergency care facilities
- Fire/rescue emergency services
- Education facilities
The Governor has also requested Disaster Unemployment Assistance and Crisis Counseling Assistance/Regular Services Program of the Individual Assistance Program.
He said the money will also be used to expand mental health services statewide.
Governor Scott says as of Tuesday the state has spent more than $20M in response to the virus.
