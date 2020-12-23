Gov. Scott: ‘households may gather with one other trusted household’ during the holiday season

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – As COVID-19 case growth in Vermont has stabilized, Gov. Phil Scott announced a small, temporary modification to restrictions on multi-household gatherings during the holidays: Between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, households may gather with one other trusted household.

State officials stress that, while gathering with one other household is allowed, anyone over the age of 65, those with pre-existing conditions, and those who work with vulnerable populations should avoid gatherings.

It is strongly recommended by the state that everyone who participates in a multi-household gathering be tested seven days after the gathering. If a Vermont household gathers with a trusted household from outside of Vermont, all participants from both households must quarantine for seven days followed by a negative test (or a 14-day quarantine) after the gathering. The cross-state travel policy remains in place and anyone traveling to Vermont must follow the quarantine requirements.

“While we’re providing a narrow path to very small holiday gatherings, we’d rather you not do it at all,” said Gov. Scott. “But we’ve improved our numbers in Vermont, all other prevention measures will remain in place, and we understand that mental health has to be considered alongside physical health.”

The governor also announced that youth sports may resume with no-contact practices and Vermonters may resume outdoor activities with those outside their household, as long as physical distancing, masking and other precautions are observed.

Effective December 26, school-based and youth recreational programs may begin practices with individual skills, strength and conditioning. No contact between athletes is permitted at this time, and physical distance and masking are required. Adult recreational sports and spectators at sporting events remain suspended.

“I’m grateful for the work Vermonters have done to level out our number of cases and I believe these are the right steps at this time, but it’s important to remember that the gains we’ve made are fragile and we’ll only hold them steady if we remain smart,” said Governor Scott.