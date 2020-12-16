Gov. Scott extends state of emergency to Jan. 15

by: Chelsea Siegal

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – Gov. Scott announced that the COVID-19 State of Emergency has been extended to Jan. 15, 2021. All previous addendums to the State of Emergency remain in place, including a temporary suspension of social gatherings and the cross-state travel map.

“We must remain vigilant, especially as we continue to see around 100 new cases a day here in Vermont,” said Governor Scott. “Although case growth in our region slowed a bit this week, it is still on the rise.”

The announcement comes as the first doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Vermont. Initial doses will go to priority populations, including high-risk health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Vermont COVID-19 Advisory Committee.

