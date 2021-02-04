Gov. Scott expedites response to tax form error

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott stands on the steps of the Vermont Statehouse during a ceremony where he took the Oath of Office on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 Montpelier, Vt. Scott, a Republican, is beginning his third two-year term. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – Governor Phil Scott took additional actions to address and correct the 1099-G tax form errors announced by the Vermont Department of Labor (VDOL) on Monday.

Specifically, the Governor has dispatched two senior-level tactical response teams to expedite the response to errors, asked State Auditor Doug Hoffer to conduct a performance audit to identify the root cause of the error and provide recommendations for long-term quality control improvements, and he appointed a new deputy commissioner to help lead the department.

Tactical Response Teams

The first of two teams, the Response Coordination Team (RCT), will focus on expediting recovery of the incorrect 1099-G forms, delivering the correct forms, and improve communication to impacted Vermonters and legislators. The RCT will also support other department projects and operational needs as necessary.

This team includes:

Brittney Wilson, deputy chief of staff, Governor’s Office

Doug Farnham, chief of operations, Agency of Administration

Shawn Nailor, deputy secretary, Agency of Digital Services

The second team, the Consumer Protection Team (CPT), will work with the Attorney General’s Office to provide Vermonters information and access to protections from fraud if their information may have been compromised.

This team includes:

Kristin Clouser, deputy secretary, Agency of Administration

Jaye Pershing Johnson, the Governor’s Legal Counsel

The Governor’s Deputy Chief of Staff Brittney Wilson will lead both teams and report directly to Governor Scott on a daily basis until each team has completed its mission.

Request for Performance Audit

Governor Scott has also requested that State Auditor Doug Hoffer conduct a performance audit. The Governor’s goals for the audit include identifying the root cause of the error, long-term quality control improvements, and other performance improvement opportunities and best practices.

New Deputy Commissioner

Lastly, the Governor is also appointing senior advisor and former Franklin County state senator Dustin Degree as deputy commissioner at the Department of Labor. Degree currently serves as a special assistant to the Governor and executive director of the State Workforce Development Board.