Good weather, expanded vaccine access brings Vermonters back outside

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — Following last week’s announcement that every Vermonter 16 and older will be able to register for a vaccine appointment by April 19, optimism is surging among everyday Vermonters as they anticipate a return to normalcy.

The vaccine announcement combined with a recent stretch of good weather has a lot of people buying in to better days ahead, and that wasn’t always the case during the dark winter that just passed.

“It’s been really hard, especially for someone who is extroverted and definitely loves being around other people. It’s hard not being able to give somebody a hug or to shake their hand,” said Brian Gomez, who was taking in the sun at City Hall Park in Burlington Monday afternoon.

“Personally, I feel like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and I feel better knowing that the vaccines are rolling out sooner than expected,” said Madison Cilk, who was also at the park.

Even for those who got their shots early, there’s anticipation for the remainder of the vaccine rollout because friends in their age group are still waiting.

“We’re actually both pharmacists, so we were able to get our vaccines pretty quick,” said Ryan Waltzer. “I haven’t changed my behavior that much by having the vaccine.”

“People who haven’t been vaccinated yet, I still haven’t really seen them,” added Mia Queguiner.

In a state that’s prioritized getting older Vermonters vaccinated first through an age-banding approach, it makes sense that older Vermonters seem to be experiencing the biggest morale boost right now.

It was a long year inside for Cherifa and Ken Swearingen, who is 95 years old. They were both at City Hall Park on Monday, Ken fully vaccinated and Cherifa awaiting her second dose.

“I think that the Governor has done a superb job with everything regarding COVID, including the vaccination and the timeline,” Cherifa Swearingen said.

“I think we’ve been very fortunate in this state that there haven’t been big lines and so on to get the vaccine, it’s been nicely scheduled and it all happened in a very orderly friendly, typically Vermont way,” Ken Swearingen said.

Downtown Burlington was relatively busy on Monday, and that foot traffic is expected to grow on Wednesday as bars reopen under the same health and safety guidance as restaurants.