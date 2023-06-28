MANCHESTER, Vt. (NEWS10) – Hosted by the Equinox Golf Resort & Spa, the inaugural Golden Getaway Weekend June 30-July 2 will feature pet-friendly activities and events centered around golden retrievers. The event is planned by Chief Happiness Officer Cooper.

The schedule of events are as follows:

Friday, June 30

Cooper’s cookies Freshly made treats by their Chef, upon check-in

Yappy Hour with Jay & Cooper | 4 – 5 p.m. Join Cooper for treats and General Manager Jay Sheldon for drinks. Reserved for hotel guests only.

Golden Hour | 6 – 7 p.m. Head to the Taconic Lawn for a puppy play date! Open to the public.



Saturday, July 1