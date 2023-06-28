MANCHESTER, Vt. (NEWS10) – Hosted by the Equinox Golf Resort & Spa, the inaugural Golden Getaway Weekend June 30-July 2 will feature pet-friendly activities and events centered around golden retrievers. The event is planned by Chief Happiness Officer Cooper.

The schedule of events are as follows:

Friday, June 30

  • Cooper’s cookies
    • Freshly made treats by their Chef, upon check-in
  • Yappy Hour with Jay & Cooper | 4 – 5 p.m.
    • Join Cooper for treats and General Manager Jay Sheldon for drinks. Reserved for hotel guests only.
  • Golden Hour | 6 – 7 p.m.
    • Head to the Taconic Lawn for a puppy play date! Open to the public. 

Saturday, July 1

  • Golden Hike | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
    • Meet at The Equinox Spa for a hike into the tall pines with the pups. Open to the public. 
  • Pond Swim | 12 – 1 p.m.
    • Meet at Equinox Pond Pavilion for a pond swim! Open to the public.
  • Golden Hour | 5 – 6 p.m.
    • Unwind with a drink in hand for the humans and dog treats for the pups! Reserved for hotel guests only. 
  • Movie Night | 8 – 9 p.m.
    • In the Bennington Room there will be a showing of the movie classic Air Bud, with movie snacks. Reserved for hotel guests only. 