JERICHO, Vt. (NEWS10) – John and Kerry Young began growing pumpkins in the nineties. What started as a hobby, quickly grew into a lifestyle.

Their pumpkins have broken records in Vermont and beyond. Every Halloween, the couple will carve faces into their giant gourds for two purposes: to harvest the seeds and to delight their community during the Halloween season.

“It’s no different than a regular garden, except it’s a little eccentric because they’re all big, right or giant. I think it’s what keeps us young, it’s what keeps us really active and agile,” said the couple.

Every year they have a theme for their pumpkin display. This year’s theme is “Women in Rock and Roll.” The gourds are named Sweet Caroline and Layla.