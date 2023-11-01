JERICHO, Vt. (NEWS10) – John and Kerry Young began growing pumpkins in the nineties. What started as a hobby, quickly grew into a lifestyle.

Their pumpkins have broken records in Vermont and beyond. Every Halloween, the couple will carve faces into their giant gourds for two purposes: to harvest the seeds and to delight their community during the Halloween season.

“It’s no different than a regular garden, except it’s a little eccentric because they’re all big, right or giant. I think it’s what keeps us young, it’s what keeps us really active and agile,” said the couple.

Every year they have a theme for their pumpkin display. This year’s theme is “Women in Rock and Roll.” The gourds are named Sweet Caroline and Layla.

Carving these gourds isn’t easy, but they do it for the joy of the spirit.