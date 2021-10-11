PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.31 per gallon. That’s $1.07 more than a year ago.

Gas prices have risen throughout New England over the course of the past week. Prices in Vermont and New Hampshire went up more than 7 cents to $3.19, and Maine rose nearly 10 cents to $3.20, according to GasBuddy.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil increases and demand goes up in Europe, where refineries are switching from burning gas to oil-based fuels.

Oil prices reached their highest point in seven years last week, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. The price hike came after oil-producing nations decided not to raise production. Demand for gas is also growing as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.55 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.77 per gallon. According to GasBuddy’s survey, the average price of diesel jumped 11 cents to $3.45 a gallon.