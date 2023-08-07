BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Remote Area Medical in Bennington, Vermont, will be hosting a free dental, vision, and medical clinic on August 19 and 20 at Mount Anthony Union Middle School, located at 747 East Road. This clinic is in collaboration with the Greater Bennington Community Services and begins at 6 a.m.

The clinic will run on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those in attendance will be asked to choose between dental and vision services due to time constraints, as medical services will be offered to every patient attending.

No ID is required, and all services are free and open to the public. More information is available online.

The clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. Weather, volunteer cancelations, and other situations may affect the opening times or number of patients being served.