BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Admission to all of Vermont’s state parks and historic sites will be free on June 11 and 12. According to the Vermont Agency of Transportation, that includes 55 state parks and six state-owned historic sites.

Marble Valley Regional Transit will be offering a free ride from Rutland to Bomoseen State Park, a new addition for 2022. Round-trip bus service will be running both Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. until just before 5 p.m.

The State of Vermont will also be hosting a free fishing day on Saturday. That means no license will be required to fish over the weekend- another incentive for tourism to the Green Mountain State.

“Both Vermont residents and out-of-state visitors are invited to celebrate summer in Vermont by spending the day on the lake, immersing yourself into Vermont’s past, or casting a line on Vermont Days,” said Vermont Tourism on their website. If you have any questions about the event, or about tourism in Vermont in general, call 1 (800) VERMONT.