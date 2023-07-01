BENNINGTON, V.T. (NEWS10) — The annual Bennington Food Truck Festival will be returning for its fifth year. The event is scheduled for August 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Food trucks and chefs from Vermont and beyond will offer a wide array of cuisines, including wood-fired pizza, specialty sandwiches, frozen treats, beer, and baked goods, as well as Mexican, Mediterranean and Jamaican dishes. The event will also feature live music, face painting, vendors and artisans.

The festival will be held on the corner of Main Street and School Street in downtown Bennington. Entrance to the event is free, however attendees are encouraged to register online to help vendors prepare for the crowd.