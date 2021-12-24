Florida doctor extradicted to Vermont for 2019 homicide arraignment

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (NEWS10) — Joseph Piri, 49, of Naples, Florida was extradited to Vermont on Thursday. He is set to be arraigned next week for the fatal shooting of a Bostonian in Vermont in 2019.

Authorities say Piri is the prime suspect in the homicide of 44-year-old trucker Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, whose body was found inside the cab of the Katsiroubas Produce truck he’d been driving November 1, 2019, on Vermont Route 103.

Piri was arrested on December 16 and charged with second-degree murder. he’s been in custody in Florida, but was back in Vermont Thursday night, in the custody of the Windham County Sheriff. Now, he’s being held without bail pending arraignment on Monday at Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro.

