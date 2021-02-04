Fish & Wildlife urges Vermonters to remember nongame wildlife tax checkoff

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Vermonters interested in conserving wildlife are asked to donate to the Nongame Wildlife Fund on their state income tax form this year, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The fund helps protect some of Vermont’s most threatened wildlife such as bald eagles, lake sturgeon, spruce grouse, and Indiana bats.

Donations are leveraged by matching federal grants, meaning that a $35 donation can help secure up to another $65 in federal funds for wildlife conservation in Vermont.

“Vermont is a really special place, and we want to keep it special for years to come and for future generations,” said Wildlife Diversity Program Manager Steve Parren. “We shouldn’t take it for granted. We really depend on the public and we are really grateful for the support we have had over the years.”

Parren and other fish and wildlife biologists manage nongame wildlife projects for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Their work is diverse and includes mammals, birds, turtles, fish, frogs, bees, freshwater mussels, and plants, as well as the habitats and natural communities they need.

“The Nongame Wildlife Fund has helped some of our great wildlife success stories in Vermont,” said Parren. “Thanks to the generous donations of thousands of Vermonters, we are restoring many of the iconic species of our Green Mountain State.”

You can check off the box at the bottom of your state income tax form for the Nongame Wildlife Fund to donate.