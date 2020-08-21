Federal virus relief grants for Vermont farmers, meat processors

Cows on pasture at the University of Vermont dairy farm eat hay Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Burlington, Vt. When the coronavirus pandemic forced the University of Vermont to close and send its students home, the school worried about who would take care of the cows, normally tended to by students. In no time, dozens of alumni and students of a particular agriculture program clamored to spend their spring and summer caring for the Holsteins. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Federal coronavirus relief funding is now available to Vermont farmers, sugarmakers, meat processors, and agricultural food and forest products businesses to help cover losses and costs related to the pandemic.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott says a total of $8.5 million in grants is available and will be distributed to applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.

The deadline to apply for the Agriculture and Working Lands Assistance Application is October 1.

