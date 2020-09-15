Fauci lauds Vermont’s coronavirus response, says it could be model for country

MONTPELIER, Vt. (LOCAL22/44) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, applauded Vermont’s low COVID-19 infection rate, but cautioned state officials and Vermonters that the coronavirus is a “formidable foe” that could re-emerge.

“Please,” he said,” you’ve done so well – don’t let your guard down.”

Fauci appeared by video from Washington, D.C. at Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing by Gov. Phil Scott and members of his administrations. In his comments and responses to reporters’ questions, Fauci praised the state’s adherence to “public health principles” and said it should be a model for the nation.

Near the end of his scheduled 30-minute appearance, Fauci addressed concerns that the Trump Administration will push for rapid approval of a vaccine for political reasons.

He said he full confidence in the FDA and others in the scientific community to ensure it would be safe before it’s made available.

“I for one would not hesitate to take it nor would hesitate to recommend that my entire family do it,” he said. “I feel really good about it.”

