Essex Junction Halloween event features castle made of hundreds of pumpkins

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WFFF) — Towns all around the state have been drawing up all sorts of creative Halloween ideas. Essex Recreation is holding its first-ever Trick-or-Treat Trail with a 500 pumpkin castle display at the Champlain Valley Exposition on October 31.

Kids will be able to collect candy while being socially distant.

“The Trick-or-Treat Trail will consist of tents on two different seperate tracks so there are two opportunities for people to come in and those will be spaced out kind of similar to how you would walk down the street like housing distance and then those will be decorated and you can pick up candy,” said Kristen Santor, Program Director of Community Recreation at Essex Junction Recreation and Parks. “Minimal interaction, volunteers will be stepping back as people approach, those kinds of things.”

If you are wanting to participate in this spooktacular event you must register online for a slotted time.

$5 can get up to five people into the event. Specifics on pricing can be found on the town’s website.

If trick-or-treating is not for you, you can drive-by the pumpkin display for free from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Halloween night.

