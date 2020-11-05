Elected officials say split party leadership won’t affect the work needed in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — In a time when the nation remains largely polarized and divided, Vermont’s top elected officials say it’s time to put politics aside.

“In the months ahead in preparing to take office and leading the lieutenant governor’s office, I will every day put people before politics and try to work across the aisle,” said Molly Gray, Vermont’s Lt. Governor-elect. “We need that now more than ever.”

Democratic candidate Molly Gray prevailed in the race for Lieutenant Governor, earning more votes than familiar Republican Scott Milne. She’s ready to hit the ground running and focus on issues affecting Vermonters, like child-care, access to broadband, and helping small businesses recover from the pandemic.

“Those are the things I’ll be working on,” Gray said. “I look forward to working with Governor Phil Scott and the legislature but most importantly putting our communities at the forefront every single day.”

The two haven’t spoken since the results came in, but she hopes to connect with Scott in the coming days. The incumbent Republican governor showed a similar bipartisan point of view Tuesday as he voted for Joe Biden, his first time ever voting democratic in a presidential election.

“We’re so polarized here, we’re so divided, and it’s become so tribal,” Scott said. “We need role models and leaders that will step up and pull us together.”

Gray adds her victory is also a win for all women across Vermont and hopes to send the message that government is accessible and women can have a seat at the table.

“Participation is possible, there’s no single pathway to elected office and 51% of our state is female,” she said. “I hope more and more women across the state think about running and my door will be open in the process.”

LATEST STORIES