8 Vermont courthouses resuming jury trials

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Eight courthouses in Vermont can now resume holding jury trials after the pandemic placed them on pause for more than a year.

Courts now available for jury trials are the county courthouses in Woodstock, Hyde Park, Chelsea, and Burlington, and the state courthouses in St. Johnsbury, Rutland, Barre, and Brattleboro.

The openings follow work to construct appropriate barriers, test and improve air circulation and filtration and develop process and facility enhancements to allow for social distancing.

The courts expect approval soon for jury trials at state court facilities in St. Albans, Bennington, Middlebury, and Burlington. The county court building in Rutland is expected to be approved later this spring.