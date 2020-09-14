Easing of some hospitality restrictions may come to Vermont this week

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Republican Gov. Phil Scott says if the number of cases continues to remain low at Vermont colleges, universities, and schools, he may announce the easing of some restrictions on the hard-hit hospitality industry this week.
“But again, it all is reliant on the data and the science, making sure that it’s safe to do so,” he said.
Hotels and other lodging businesses are now limited to no more than 50% of capacity and restaurants, arts venues other entertainment establishments are limited to 50% capacity for a maximum of 75 customers inside and 150 outside.
State officials have said that lodging and food and service industries are down about 90% from previous years.
“We’ll be taking a look this week and if everything continues to improve, those are the areas that we’d be looking at,” Scott said Friday.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- In white Adirondacks, racism may be toughest hill to climb
- Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to be virtual this year
- Crews search for missing Greene County man in Rocky Mountain National Park
- 99-year-old Vermont dairy shutting down at end of September
- New York State Board for Historic Preservation recommends 18 sites in NYS for ‘Historic Place’ designation